World Cup: US bans drones over match venues, major events

Drone flights will be prohibited above US stadiums hosting World Cup matches, as well as fan events related to the tournament, which begins on June 11, officials announced Thursday.

On match days, unless specially authorised, all aircraft, including drones, will be barred from flying within three nautical miles (5.6 kilometres) of stadiums or up to 3,000 feet (900 meters) above ground level, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The no-fly zones around fan events put on by host cities at stadiums and other locations extend to a radius of one nautical mile and up to 1,000 feet above ground.

“As fans from around the world gather at stadiums and fan events across the country for the FIFA World Cup, the FAA is using every available tool to protect the airspace, including stronger drone-enforcement efforts,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Violators could face fines up to $100,000, confiscation of equipment and federal criminal charges, the statement said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it would get involved “to ensure that we have a safe sky,” Aaron Hope of the FBI’s Atlanta office told a press conference in the southern city.

“Our primary focus is that the message gets out that it is a no-drone zone,” Hope said.

“Should there be the need for us to intercept a drone we have the technology for that. We do have the technology to identify drones and then locate operators, it is something we will be doing if we need to.”

DETER, a new enforcement initiative that enables rapid detection of drone violations, will be used at the World Cup to support “enhanced enforcement,” the FAA said.

The world’s premier soccer extravaganza is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 until the July 19 final.