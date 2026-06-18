World Cup: Switzerland beat Bosnia 4-1 to top Group B

Switzerland moved to the top of Group B at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday, as a late flurry of goals transformed a tense contest in Los Angeles.

For more than an hour, the match appeared destined for a stalemate.

Bosnia-Herzegovina matched the Swiss side throughout the opening stages and looked the more threatening team at times, frustrating Murat Yakin’s men with a disciplined defensive display.

The game changed dramatically after the hydration break midway through the second half. Switzerland introduced fresh legs, including 20-year-old Johan Manzambi, and the substitutions immediately paid dividends.

Manzambi broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, producing a superb volley just moments after coming off the bench.

The young midfielder reacted quickest inside the box and powered his effort beyond goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj to hand Switzerland a crucial lead.

Bosnia’s task became even more difficult five minutes later when defender Tarik Muharemović was shown a straight red card for bringing down Breel Embolo as the striker raced towards goal.

With a numerical advantage, Switzerland tightened their grip on the match. Substitute Ruben Vargas doubled the lead in the 84th minute, curling a low finish into the far corner after another well-worked attacking move.

Manzambi then completed an outstanding cameo performance by grabbing his second goal in the 89th minute. Granit Xhaka’s clever pass released Vargas, who squared for the youngster to finish and make it 3-0.

Bosnia-Herzegovina managed a late consolation through Ermin Mahmić in stoppage time, with the substitute firing a powerful effort through a crowded penalty area to reduce the deficit.

However, Switzerland had the final say. Deep into added time, Djibril Sow was brought down inside the box, and captain Granit Xhaka calmly converted the resulting penalty to seal a convincing 4-1 victory.

The result leaves Switzerland in a strong position to qualify for the Round of 32 with four points from two matches, while Bosnia-Herzegovina face an uphill battle to remain in contention after suffering their second defeat of the tournament.

Manzambi’s two-goal display will be one of the major talking points from the match, with the highly rated youngster announcing himself on the World Cup stage and helping Switzerland take firm control of Group B.