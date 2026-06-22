World Cup: Salah inspires Egypt to 3-1 victory over New Zealand

Egypt recorded their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory on Monday, coming from behind to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver and move to the brink of a place in the knockout stage.

The Pharaohs, making their fourth World Cup appearance since debuting in 1934, overturned a first-half deficit with three goals in a dominant second-half display inspired by captain Mohamed Salah.

New Zealand took the lead in the 15th minute when Finn Surman powered home a header from Tim Payne’s corner, raising hopes of a first-ever World Cup win for the All Whites.

Egypt, however, returned from the break with greater intensity and found an equaliser in the 58th minute. Mostafa Zico rose highest to head in Mohamed Hany’s cross and bring the North Africans level.

Salah then turned the game around nine minutes later. The Egyptian forward exchanged passes with Zico inside the penalty area before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner to give his side a 2-1 lead.

The Liverpool legend completed a memorable outing in the 82nd minute when his corner found substitute Trezeguet, who headed home Egypt’s third goal to seal victory.

The result ended Egypt’s 92-year wait for a World Cup win and lifted Hossam Hassan’s men to the top of Group G. A victory over Iran in their final group match would secure first place and send them into the last 32.

For New Zealand, it was another painful result after surrendering a lead in their opening draw against Iran.

The All Whites remain without a World Cup victory and now face a must-win clash against Belgium to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Salah’s goal and assist underlined his importance to Egypt’s campaign, with the captain once again delivering on the biggest stage as the Pharaohs edged closer to making history with a first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds.