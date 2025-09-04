By John Ogunsemore

Brazil head coach, Carlo Ancelotti has said leaving out Neymar from his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was a technical decision.

He gave the explanation ahead of Thursday’s clash with Chile.

Neymar, Brazil’s record goal scorer, had revealed he was fit for call up.

The 33-year-old forward’s last cap for the Selecao was on October 18, 2023.

Ancelotti said, “It was a technical decision based on many factors.

“Nobody can question Neymar’s technical ability. What we assess every day, and for every match, is physical fitness. That applies not just to him, but to everyone.”

Ancelotti further revealed he has a clear picture of what his final World Cup squad would look like, although he did not give specific names from the up to 70 players under consideration.

“We’ll look at quality, yes, but also at being 100 percent fit and being able to play for the team rather than individually,” he said.

After Thursday’s clash with Chile, Brazil face Bolivia on September 9.

Sitting third in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with 25 points, Brazil are already assured of a World Cup spot.