World Cup: Kroos reveals why Ronaldo still starts for Portugal

Toni Kroos, a former Real Madrid midfielder, has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo continues to start for Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo, 41, started the match for Portugal in their 1-1 tie with DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, the Al-Nassr attacker failed to make an impression as Roberto Martinez’s team was held to a draw by DR Congo.

During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo recorded only 25 touches, with five occurring inside the penalty area.

Kroos, who spent four seasons playing alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, has given the reason why the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains a starter for Portugal.

He said that the former Manchester United forward is still the best striker available to Portugal.

Kroos emphasized that the Real Madrid icon is not in the lineup merely due to his name being Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Germany international stated, as reported by Madrid Xtra, “Ronaldo is not just playing because his name is Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s because he’s still their best attacker in the area.”

Ronaldo has now earned 229 caps for Portugal over 23 years and is the most-capped footballer in history.

He also holds the record for most international goals scored, with 143 for Portugal.