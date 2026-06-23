World Cup: I was very angry — Messi opens up on missed penalty against Austria

23 June 2026 4:39 pm WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, Argentina’s captain, expressed his displeasure after missing a penalty against Austria during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Messi missed a penalty against Austria in Monday’s World Cup match, but scored twice as Argentina triumphed 2-0.

The Inter Miami attacker told the press after the game that he kicked the ball badly.

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“Today, there was a moment where I was very angry about the penalty because I missed it,” Messi said as quoted by GOAL.

“I kicked it very badly, and well, luckily, we were able to turn that situation around, take the lead, and get the three points, which is what’s important.

“Obviously, it was in our plans to get the victory. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, especially with how the World Cup is unfolding. Every game is hard; no one gives away anything.”

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