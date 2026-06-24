World Cup Final: Trump, Infantino to present trophy to champions

By Lawrence Agbo

US President Donald Trump will be part of the trophy presentation at the 2026 World Cup final, joining FIFA president Gianni Infantino to hand the prize to the tournament’s champions.

Infantino disclosed the plan on Tuesday, saying Trump would attend the July 19 final in New Jersey and share the presentation duties after the match.

“We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together,” Infantino said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

The final is scheduled for New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, one of the venues selected for the tournament being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trump’s involvement comes after his appearance at last year’s Club World Cup final, also held in New Jersey. He presented the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James after the English club defeated Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the ceremony attracted attention after Trump remained on the podium as Chelsea’s players began celebrating, leaving some members of the squad appearing unsure of how to proceed.

Infantino and Trump have maintained a close relationship in the build-up to the World Cup. The FIFA chief presented Trump with the organisation’s newly introduced peace award during the World Cup draw held in Washington last year.