World Cup: FIFA introduces new restriction on team talks during goalkeeper injury breaks

FIFA referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina has announced that players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup would no longer be permitted to leave the pitch to hear instructions from coaches while a goalkeeper is being treated for an injury.

The change is intended to reduce the increasing usage of so-called “goalkeeper tactical timeouts,” in which teams utilise injury stops to regroup, receive tactical instructions, or impede opponents’ momentum.

Referees will now prohibit players from congregating around a goalkeeper’s technical area while the goalkeeper is receiving treatment.

Players will be forced to stay on the field of play.

Speaking ahead of the tournament on Sunday, Collina said FIFA had already informed coaches from all 48 participating teams that referees would enforce the measure.

“We had a workshop with all the coaches of all the 48 teams, and we told them that referees will be proactive. “They will not allow the two teams to go to the benches when a goalkeeper is lying on the ground injured.

“The goalkeeper has the right to be injured, but the players do not have the right to leave the field of play to have a sort of timeout with their respective coaches,” he added.