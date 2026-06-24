World Cup: Everything to know about Scotland vs Brazil match

Scotland and Brazil will meet in a decisive Group C encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams still chasing a place in the Round of 32.

The match comes at the end of a tightly contested group campaign. Brazil enter the fixture needing a positive result to secure qualification, while Scotland know victory could seal one of the biggest achievements in their recent football history.

Brazil opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before defeating Haiti 2-0 in their second match. Scotland, meanwhile, began with a 1-0 victory over Haiti before playing out a 1-1 draw against Morocco, leaving qualification to be decided today.

Match details

The Group C clash will be played on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

For Nigerian football fans, kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 pm WAT.

The match will take place in the United States.

Why the match matters

This is the final group-stage match for both countries and qualification remains on the line.

Brazil are aiming to finish top of the group and avoid any late drama, while Scotland are seeking to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in decades.

With Morocco also involved in the qualification race, every goal could prove crucial in determining the final standings.

World Cup history

Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, having won the tournament five times.

The South Americans have qualified for every edition of the competition and are once again among the favourites to challenge for the title.

Scotland are making another attempt to break their long-standing World Cup nightmare. While they have appeared at several tournaments, they have never progressed beyond the group stage.

Head-to-head record

Meetings between Scotland and Brazil have been rare on the international stage.

Brazil traditionally hold the stronger pedigree, but Scotland have developed into a disciplined and organised side capable of frustrating elite opponents.

The Scots will be hoping to produce one of the major upsets of the group stage.

Brazil’s strengths

Brazil possess one of the tournament’s most talented squads.

Led by players such as Vinícius Júnior, Bruno Guimarães, Raphinha and Marquinhos, they combine pace, creativity and technical quality across the pitch.

Their ability to dominate possession and create chances from multiple areas makes them a difficult side to contain.

Scotland’s strengths

Scotland’s biggest assets are their organisation, physicality and work rate.

Players such as Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn provide leadership, energy and experience.

Their disciplined defensive structure and threat from set-pieces could pose problems for Brazil.

Key battleground

The midfield battle is expected to shape the outcome of the contest as usual.

Brazil will attempt to control possession through their technically gifted midfielders, while Scotland may likely set a low block and look to disrupt their rhythm by launching quick counters.

Whichever side wins the midfield contest is likely to gain a decisive advantage.

Chances of victory

Win probability:

Brazil: 55%

Scotland: 25%

Draw: 20%

Brazil enter the match as clear favourites due to their superior squad depth, attacking quality and tournament experience.

Prediction

Scotland are expected to make life difficult for Brazil, particularly with their disciplined defensive approach, but the South Americans possess the quality needed to break through.

With qualification and group leadership at stake, Brazil are likely to have enough firepower to secure all three points.

Predicted score:

Scotland 1-2 Brazil