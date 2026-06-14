World Cup: Everything to know about Netherlands vs Japan match

By Lawrence Agbo

The Netherlands and Japan will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns on Sunday in what promises to be one of the most intriguing fixtures of the opening round.

Both nations have built reputations as disciplined, technically gifted sides capable of troubling football’s traditional powerhouses, making their Group F encounter a potentially decisive match in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Match details

The Group F clash is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2026.

For Nigerian football fans, kickoff is expected at 9:00 p.m. Nigerian time, offering a prime-time opportunity to watch two of the tournament’s most organized teams battle for early advantage.

Why the match matters

With Sweden and Tunisia also in Group F, both teams understand the importance of starting the tournament strongly.

A victory would provide a significant boost toward qualification for the Round of 32, while defeat could leave the losing side under pressure ahead of its remaining group matches.

Historically, opening matches often shape the direction of a team’s World Cup journey, making Saturday’s contest particularly important.

Head-to-head record

The Netherlands and Japan have only met three times at senior level.

In World Cup tournaments, they have faced each other just once: a 1-0 Dutch win in the 2010 group stage in South Africa, courtesy of a Wesley Sneijder strike.

Overall record: Netherlands 2 wins, Japan 1 win, 1 draw. Japan are still chasing their first victory over the Oranje.

Predicted lineups

Based on recent form + injury news

Netherlands: 4-2-3-1

Bart Verbruggen GK

Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven

Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong

Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders, Crysencio Summerville

Memphis Depay

Key absences: Xavi Simons out ACL, Jurriën Timber doubtful

Japan: 3-4-2-1

Zion Suzuki GK

Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Hiroki Ito

Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura

Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo

Ayase Ueda

Key absences: Captain Wataru Endo retired due to foot injury

Netherlands strength

The Dutch arrive at the tournament carrying expectations of another deep World Cup run.

Known for their attacking philosophy and possession-based football, the Netherlands boast a squad blending experienced internationals with emerging talents.

The European side will look to dominate possession, control the tempo and use their creativity in midfield to unlock Japan’s disciplined defensive structure.

Having consistently ranked among Europe’s strongest national teams, the Dutch will enter the match as slight favourites.

Japan strength

Japan, however, have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to compete with elite opposition on the global stage.

The Asian giants have become regular participants at the World Cup and earned widespread respect through impressive performances against some of football’s biggest nations.

Their strengths lie in quick transitions, tactical discipline and relentless work rate, qualities that could trouble the Netherlands if given space to operate.

Japan will be eager to prove they can once again upset the odds and position themselves for a place in the knockout rounds.

Key battleground

One of the decisive factors could be the midfield contest.

If the Netherlands are allowed to dictate possession, they could create numerous scoring opportunities. However, if Japan succeed in disrupting the Dutch rhythm and launching swift counter-attacks, the game could become far more balanced.

Set pieces may also play a crucial role in what is expected to be a tightly contested encounter.

Prediction

The Netherlands possess greater depth and experience at the highest level, but Japan’s organization and determination make them dangerous opponents.

While the Dutch are favourites on paper, Japan have a history of producing surprises at major tournaments.

A closely contested match is expected, with the Netherlands holding a slight edge in a contest that could be decided by a single goal.

Predicted score:

Netherlands 2-1 Japan.