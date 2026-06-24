World Cup: Everything to know about Morocco vs Haiti match

Morocco and Haiti meet in their final Group C fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night, with the Atlas Lions aiming to secure a place in the Round of 32.

Morocco also aim to potentially finish above Brazil, while Haiti will be playing for pride and a historic first point of the tournament.

Match details

The game will be played at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, United States, with kick-off scheduled for 11 pm in Nigeria. It is the first senior competitive meeting between the two countries.

Group C situation

Morocco are unbeaten after two matches and sit on four points following a 1-1 draw with Brazil and a 1-0 victory over Scotland.

Haiti, meanwhile, have lost both of their games — 1-0 to Scotland and 3-0 to Brazil — leaving them bottom of the group without a point or a goal.

A draw will guarantee Morocco progress, while a victory could take them top of Group C if Brazil fail to beat Scotland in the other final-round fixture.

Haiti have already been eliminated, but can still make a major statement by claiming their first World Cup point.

What is at stake for Morocco?

Morocco’s immediate target is qualification, but finishing first could be significant.

The Group C winners are scheduled to face the runners-up from Group F in Houston, while the second-placed team would face the Group F winners in Monterrey.

That makes the outcome of the simultaneous Brazil-Scotland match important to the Atlas Lions’ route into the knockout stage.

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi has said Morocco will not underestimate Haiti and intends to field a strong side, despite the Caribbean nation’s elimination.

He has also stressed that the possibility of meeting heavyweight opponents later in the tournament will not distract his team from the task at hand.

Haiti’s mission

For Haiti, the match is about more than the standings.

The team is appearing at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, and coach Sébastien Migné wants his players to end the campaign with a performance that gives supporters something to celebrate.

Haiti captain Johny Placide is expected to retire after the match.

A positive result or even a first goal of the tournament would therefore carry special emotional weight for the squad and its fans.

Form guide

Morocco

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

Scotland 0-1 Morocco

Haiti

Haiti 0-1 Scotland

Brazil 3-0 Haiti

Morocco have been organised and difficult to break down, conceding only once in two matches.

Their main concern has been converting control into more goals.

Haiti have defended for long periods against stronger opponents but have struggled to create sustained attacking pressure.

Key players to watch

Achraf Hakimi: Morocco’s biggest attacking outlet from right-back. His pace, delivery and ability to overload the flank could create repeated problems for Haiti.

Ismael Saibari: He scored against both Brazil and Scotland and has been Morocco’s most decisive attacking player in Group C so far.

Ayoub El Kaabi: A likely focal point in attack as Morocco seek the goals that could improve their group position.

Frantzdy Pierrot: Haiti’s main physical outlet and one of their best hopes of troubling Morocco through counter-attacks or set pieces.

Johny Placide: Haiti’s experienced goalkeeper could be heavily involved if Morocco dominate possession.

Possible line-ups

Morocco (4-3-3): Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari; Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi.

Haiti (4-2-3-1): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience; Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Ruben Providence, Louicius Don Deedson, Josue Casimir; Frantzdy Pierrot.

The final selections may differ, particularly if Morocco make changes after assessing the Brazil-Scotland scoreline.

Haiti are expected to remain compact, protect central areas and try to release Pierrot quickly when they regain possession.

Morocco should control possession, use Hakimi and Mazraoui high up the flanks, and look for Saibari and Brahim Diaz between the lines.

Haiti’s best route to an upset is likely through defensive discipline, set pieces and fast breaks.

Prediction

Morocco are clear favourites based on form, squad quality and the stakes involved.

Haiti have shown resilience, but their lack of goals and Morocco’s defensive structure make an upset difficult to foresee.

Predicted score:

Morocco 2-0 Haiti.

Morocco should have enough quality to secure qualification, while Haiti will be determined to ensure their World Cup campaign ends with a spirited display.