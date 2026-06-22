World Cup: Everything to know about France vs Iraq match

France and Iraq face off in a crucial Group I encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, June 22.

The match carries significant importance for both sides, albeit for different reasons.

France are aiming to secure a place in the knockout stage with a second straight victory, while Iraq are fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive after a disappointing start.

Match details

Group: I

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, United States

Kick-off: 10:00 p.m.

What’s at stake?

France opened their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Senegal, putting themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Round of 32.

Another win would all but secure progression before their final group match against Norway.

Iraq, meanwhile, suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Norway in their opening game.

Another loss would leave them on the brink of elimination, making this a must-win or must-avoid-defeat fixture for the Lions of Mesopotamia.

Current form

France

Beat Senegal 3-1

Unbeaten in recent matches

One of the tournament’s favourites with a squad packed with world-class talent.

Iraq

Lost 4-1 to Norway

Looking for their first World Cup points since returning to the tournament

Need a much-improved defensive display against France.

Players to watch

France

Kylian Mbappé – France’s captain remains the biggest attacking threat after scoring twice in the opening win over Senegal.

Michael Olise – The creative winger has impressed with his vision and attacking flair.

William Saliba – Expected to marshal the defence against Iraq’s attack.

Iraq

Zidane Iqbal – The midfielder will be key if Iraq are to compete in possession.

Aymen Hussein – Iraq’s experienced striker will lead the attack and look to capitalize on any chances.

Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between France and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup, adding extra intrigue to the Group I clash.

Tactical outlook

France are expected to dominate possession, using their pace and creativity on the wings to stretch Iraq’s defence.

Didier Deschamps’ side possess quality across every department and will likely press high from the opening whistle.

Iraq should adopt a compact defensive shape, relying on quick counter-attacks and set-pieces to trouble the French defence.

Their biggest challenge will be containing France’s attacking stars for the full 90 minutes.

Weather concerns

The match could be affected by severe weather forecasts in the Philadelphia area, with thunderstorms and lightning potentially causing delays under FIFA safety protocols if conditions deteriorate.

Possible line-ups

France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Koné, Eduardo Camavinga; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappé.

Iraq (4-4-2): Ahmed Basil; Hussein Ali, Rebin Sulaka, Frans Dhia Putros, Merchas Doski; Ali Jasim, Amir Al-Ammari, Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh; Aymen Hussein, Ali Al-Hamadi.

Prediction

France head into the contest as overwhelming favourites thanks to their superior squad depth, experience and winning start to the tournament.

Iraq will need an outstanding performance to spring an upset, but France are widely expected to take all three points and move closer to the knockout rounds.