World Cup-bound Neymar picks up another injury

Brazil forward, Neymar has picked up another injury barely a month to the World Cup.

Reports from Brazil indicated the 34-year-old suffered a calf injury playing for Santos and could be sidelined for 10 days.

Santos head of medical Rodrigo Zogaib said, “Neymar has a minor calf injury, an edema.

“But, according to our planning, his progress will allow him to be fit next week when he will join up with the national team.”

Neymar was a surprise inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the World Cup which kicks off in June.

However, Chelsea striker, João Pedro and Real Betis winger, Antony did not make the cut, raising eyebrows among many Selecao fans.