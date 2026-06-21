World Cup: Belgium held to 0-0 draw by resilient Iran

Belgium’s hopes of kick-starting their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign suffered another setback on Sunday after they were held to a goalless draw by Iran in Group G, despite dominating large spells of the contest in Los Angeles.

The Red Devils, who opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt, failed to find a breakthrough against a disciplined Iranian side and finished the match with 10 men after defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute.

Belgium created the better chances throughout the encounter and registered 20 shots, but Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced a series of crucial saves to frustrate the European side. His finest moment came in the 87th minute when he denied Maxim De Cuyper from close range to preserve the deadlock.

Iran also threatened at times and thought they had taken the lead through striker Mehdi Taremi, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a set-piece routine.

The match took a decisive turn midway through the second half when Ngoy received a straight red card after bringing down an Iranian attacker following a defensive mistake.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Belgium pushed for a late winner, with Dodi Lukebakio and Matias Fernandez-Pardo both going close in stoppage time. However, Iran stood firm to earn a valuable point.

The result leaves both teams with two points from their opening two matches after drawing their first group fixtures. Belgium have scored only one goal so far in the tournament, while Iran remain unbeaten and strengthened their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

For Belgium, the draw will feel like a missed opportunity after another frustrating evening in front of goal. Iran, meanwhile, will take confidence from a disciplined defensive display and a result that keeps their World Cup hopes firmly alive ahead of their final group game.