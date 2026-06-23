World Cup 2026: Six countries book Round of 32 spots

23 June 2026 8:01 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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2026 World Cup

At least six countries have advanced to the Round of 32 stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup event.

They are: Norway, France, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, and the United States.

Norway and France are the most recent countries to qualify for the knockout stage.

This follows their victories against Senegal and Iraq, respectively.

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Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 as Erling Haaland scored a brace during the encounter.

France, on the other hand, defeated Iraq 3-0 as Kylian Mbappe netted a brace for his team.

All the aforementioned six countries that qualified for the Round of 32 all have six points each.

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