World Bank’s Agene, Osibanjo, Benebo, others bag NESMA 2026 Hall of Fame Awards

…Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Jigawa Emerge Top States

Six distinguished national environmental leaders have emerged winners of the Nigeria Environmental Sustainability Merit Awards (NESMA) 2026 under the Distinguished Environmental Personality of All Time Category, and were inducted into the Nigerian Environmental Sustainability Hall of Fame on Thursday, 18th June, 2026 at the Nigerian Environmental Summit (NESt 2026) held in Abuja.

The honourees include: Dr. Iganya Joy Agene, a Senior Environmental Specialist, World Bank -notable for her lead role in the ACReSAL and NEWMAP projects in Nigeria with a combined value of $1.6 billion; Prof. Oladele Osibanjo, a renowned environmental chemist and pioneer Executive Director, Basel Convention Coordination Centre for African Region (BCCA), University of Ibadan -notable for his leading role in the analysis of the infamous ‘Koko Toxic Waste’, and Dr. Ngeri Benebo, pioneer Director-General, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) – a fearless enforcer notable for her sterling role in prohibiting e-waste entry into the country.

Other awardees are Sanitarian Augustine Ebisike – pioneer Registrar, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Rev. Nnimmo Bassey –Founder, Home of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and an internationally recognised environmental justice advocate, and Ms. Amina J. Mohammed – former Minister of Environment, current United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and global sustainability leader.

Notable environmentalists among the top 12 finalist include: Prof. Charles Anosike (DG, NiMet), Dr. Salisu Dahiru (pioneer DG, NCCC), Mrs. Damilola Fabiyi (CEO, Sustainable Energy for All), Engr. Prof. Olu-Andah Wai-Ogosu (former President, Nigerian Environmental Society and MOSOP Leader), Dr. Iroro Tanshi (Co-Founder, SMACON and renowned Bat Conservationist) and Ms. Elsie Attafuah (UN Country Representative in Nigeria).

The Awardees were inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Honourable Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal rep represented by the Director, Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Mrs. Adeola Omotunde.

“This award is a national honour in recognition of your selfless efforts toward the growth of the Nigeria’s environmental sector and impacts on the larger society through policy strengthening, enforcement action, research, advocacy, resource mobilization and green projects” the Minister said.

The Honourable Minister commended the award initiative, noting that recognising environmental excellence would encourage healthy competition and strengthen environmental governance across the country. He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting climate action, green investment, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the Summit, the Chairman of Occasion, Dr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, former Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), emphasized that environmental leadership requires vision, accountability, and collaboration. He noted that Nigeria’s transition to a green economy requires institutions, communities, and leaders who can convert environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainable development.

The Chairman of the NESt 2026 Implementation Committee, Dr. Edwin Isotu Edeh, described the awards as a platform to celebrate environmental champions and inspire sub-national governments to adopt evidence-based sustainability practices.

“The future of Nigeria’s environment will be shaped by those who take responsibility today. These recognitions demonstrate that environmental stewardship is not only a responsibility but also a pathway to economic growth, resilience, and national pride,” Dr. Edeh said.

Earlier, the NESUG Eco-Awards Coordinator and Head, Industry and Pollution Technology Unit, NESREA, Chem. Isijaan Nkanta while announcing the 2026 award winners emphasized that the award selection process was hinged on merit, credibility and utmost transparency.

“NESMA Hall of Fame is the biggest and most engaging national award in the environment sector in Nigeria. It is a celebration of our pathfinders and high impact makers, and a preservation of Nigeria’s national environmental heritage. The selection process was quite rigorous involving open nomination, experts screening, nationwide voting with 5,850 responses, standardized rating and validation in line global best practices” Mr. Isijaan said.

The performance index parameters include: years of service, policy development and research, leadership impact, advocacy and resource mobilization, global visibility, influence and voting. The award expert screening panel is composed officials from Federal Ministry of Environment, Climate Change Department, Clean Nigerian Campaign and WASH Secretariat, NESREA, Women Environmental Programme (WEP), AdasiScience, Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (IEPN) amongst others.

In a similar development, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Jigawa States emerged top 3 best States under the Excellence in Environmental Governance Awards category. Lagos (rating: 74) emerged 1st for outstanding performance in Environmental Policies, Regulations and Enforcement, Akwa-Ibom (rating: 72) emerged 2nd for outstanding performance in Cleanliness and Municipal Solid Management while Jigawa (rating: 68.5) emerged 3rd for outstanding performance in attaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

Other states that made the top 6 positions include Cross River (4th position) being outstanding in biodiversity conservation and climate resilience, Abia (5th) as most improved in Municipal Solid Waste Management and Urban Renewal while Enugu emerged 6th for improved Solid Waste Management System and Sanitation.

Also, Lafarge Africa Plc bagged the Nigeria Environmental Sustainability Pillar: Corporate Partner of the Year Award, and was received by the company’s Director, Health, Safety and Environment, Rachael Ezembakwe.

NESMA is coordinated by the Sustainability Awards and Scorecards (SAS) Commission of the Nigerian Environmental Summit Group (NESUG).