Women group commits to better life for vulnerable people

By Ngozi Nwoke

The Committee of Friends for Humanity, (COFFHA), has restated its commitment to improving the lives of individuals and families in Nigeria’s poorest communities, drawing on the diverse backgrounds and resources of its members.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos ahead of its investiture ceremony slated to hold on June 14, Co-founder and Board of Trustee chairman, Carolyn Akum Ufere disclosed that COFFHA’s programmes aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with particular focus on eradicating poverty, promoting good health and well-being, advancing gender equality, and creating decent work and economic growth.

President-elect of the group, Mrs. Augustina Igbokwe outlined an ambitious plan to expand the organisation’s reach to more vulnerable women, children, and families across Nigeria.

She pledged to build on COFFHA’s 33-year legacy of service and position the association to deliver humanitarian interventions with greater dignity and speed. She stressed that the organisation would remain committed to serving the poorest communities while upholding the values of integrity and selflessness that have defined it since inception.

Outlining her priorities, the incoming president said her leadership would focus on three key areas. The first is the completion and activation of the 300-capacity Skill Acquisition Centre in Okun-Ajah, Lekki in Lagos.

According to her, economic empowerment remains the fastest route out of poverty, as the centre will equip widows, young women, and underserved youth with practical skills for decent work and self-reliance.

Her second priority would be to strengthen COFFHA’s health and medical outreach. She explained that the association would scale up hospital visits, medical bill offsets, and community outreaches to ensure that no woman or child is denied care due to the inability to pay.

She also assured on deepening advocacy for gender equality and the protection of the girl child.

Igbokwe said COFFHA would align more deliberately with Sustainable Development Goals 1, 3, 5 and 8, and use its Special Consultative Status with the UN Economic and Social Council to amplify the voices of the voiceless and push for policies that protect and uplift vulnerable groups.