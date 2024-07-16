Wizkid’s son Zion pens heartwarming birthday message to dad

Zion Balogun, the third son of Afrobeats musician Wizkid, has sent a tribute to him as he turns 34.

On his official Instagram profile, he posted a snapshot of himself enthusiastically hugging his Grammy-winning father, along with a heartfelt birthday greeting.

He stated that words could not explain how much he loved and appreciated him, and he conveyed his affection for his father.

“Words cannot adequately convey the depth of love and gratitude for you! Happy Birthday! Love you Dad,” he wrote.