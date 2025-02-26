By Seyi Babalola

Famous Nigerian artist, Wizkid has reconciled with colleague Reekado Banks after a fallout several years ago.

The two singers appeared to have put their differences aside as they were spotted together for the first time since 2020.

It should be recalled that duo fell out in 2020 after Wizkid referred to Reekado as

a “clout animal” on social media.

Wizkid made the remarks after Reekado Banks announced the release of his single ‘Omo Ologo’ featuring Wizkid amid the EndSARS protests.

Commenting on Reekado Bank’s post, Wizkid wrote, “Delete this dude. I can’t believe you are even doing this at a time like this. Old song! #endsars fool!”

Their reunion occurred in Lagos on Tuesday when Wizkid visited Reekado Banks’ newly opened lounge.

In a viral social media video, the duo were seen dining at a Lagos eatery alongside rapper Shallipopi.