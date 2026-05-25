Wike slams Fubara for seeking second term, says form collection broke impeachment truce

• says remodeling of Abuja city gate brainchild of First Lady

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, continued his criticism of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday, accusing him of reneging on an agreement not to seek a second term after reportedly collecting the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination form.

Wike made the comments during an inspection tour of major road and city projects in Abuja that he said are ready for commissioning in June to mark President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary. While praising contractors and progress on infrastructure, the minister took a sharper tone when addressing political developments in his home state.

“In the first place, he (Fubara) ought not to have collected the form because the agreement was reached that the impeachment should be dropped, while he should also not talk about a second term. Collecting the form first didn’t show signs of gentlemanship…” Wike said, condemning what he described as a breach of a deal that secured the dropping of impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

Wike said he was not surprised by the outcome of the APC primary that produced Kingsley Chinda as the party’s governorship candidate, but he used the occasion to reprimand Fubara for what he framed as a breach of trust. “But whatever it is, he has withdrawn, and somebody has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress,” the minister added.

The rebuke came amid Wike’s upbeat assessment of several FCT projects inspected on Monday — the Renewed Hope City access road in Karsana, the 17km Old Keffi Road rehabilitation, FCT Highway 105 (Airport Road to Kuje), the Kuje–Gwagwalada Road (Phase 1) and the Abuja City Gate remodeling — which he said are at advanced stages and ready for commissioning.

Wike described the inspection day as “one of the happiest days” because the projects are primed for inauguration. He noted that the Renewed Hope City access road was 98 percent complete and commended Lubriks for “delivering an exceptional job on the vital corridor,” which will open access to thousands of affordable housing units in the FCT.

He also highlighted finishing works on the 17km Old Keffi Road from Kado Village and Life Camp junction through the Dei‑Dei axis, saying contractors were wrapping up asphalt paving and street light installations. Once complete, the road will link communities such as Saburi, Gwagwa, Idu and Karmo directly to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX), reducing travel time.

Praising Arab Contractors for work on FCT Highway 105, Wike described the transformed route as “a stellar example of governance in action.” He also commended Gilmor for completing Phase 1 of the Kuje–Gwagwalada Road, saying it had “vividly transformed the visual landscape of the entire Kuje area.”

“It’s a very fantastic job. I am sure anybody who goes there will admire it, and that is what is called governance. That’s showcasing governance. I’m very proud of the contractor, that is Arab Contractors. We are very proud of what they have done,” he said.

At the Abuja City Gate remodeling site — a facelift handled by Julius Berger Plc and described by Wike as the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s brainchild — the minister said the project was on track for handover by early June and will give the capital “a modern, welcoming new look.”

“This is what you have when you have a good woman who means well for the administration of her husband. I am talking about the first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. This is her brainchild. I am sure she will be happy with what she has seen,” Wike said.