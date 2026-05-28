Wike pursuing personal agenda in Rivers, not Tinubu’s — Otubanjo

By Lawrence Agbo

Professor Femi Otubanjo has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of pursuing a personal political agenda in Rivers State rather than working in the interest of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on recent political developments in Rivers State, Otubanjo described the treatment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as an “American wonder” in Nigerian politics.

According to him, Wike’s growing influence in the political structure surrounding the APC governorship primaries in Rivers could create political consequences for Tinubu’s reelection ambition.

“Nyesom Wike, who is not a member of the APC, is taking control of the primaries. The reality is that this move is dangerous for Tinubu,” Otubanjo said.

He argued that if Wike was genuinely protecting Tinubu’s political interests, efforts would have been made either to retain Fubara or support another Ijaw candidate in the state.

“What has emerged today in Rivers is Wike pursuing his own agenda, not Tinubu’s, under the pretence of supporting Tinubu’s reelection,” he stated.

Otubanjo further warned that sidelining Fubara could alienate millions of Ijaw voters who may play a significant role in the 2027 presidential election.

“By removing Fubara, Wike is alienating over 10 million Ijaws who could be critical to Tinubu’s victory,” he added.

The political tension in Rivers State has continued to generate reactions following recent developments surrounding the APC governorship primaries and the withdrawal of some aspirants from the race.