Breaks ground on vital 15km Old Keffi Rd rehabilitation

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, officially commenced the rehabilitation of 73 government secondary schools spread across Abuja, saying it was a hallmark of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at revitalising public infrastructure and enhancing educational access.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the 15-kilometre Old Keffi Road rehabilitation project, which stretches from Kado Village to Dei-Dei, Wike underscored the government’s determination to fulfil its infrastructure promises. “Out of 103 Government Secondary Schools in the FCT, 73 are currently under rehabilitation, and an additional 33 projects are slated to be flagged off soon,” Wike revealed.

“This administration is fully committed to transforming the lives of Nigerians and Abuja residents through these substantial investments.”

He described the Old Keffi Road upgrade as a strategic measure to alleviate traffic gridlock, boost connectivity, and stimulate economic activities across Federal Capital Territory communities. Reflecting on earlier commitments, Wike reminded attendees, “When we commissioned the Saburi 1 and Saburi 2 roads, I stated they would only be truly complete once the Old Keffi Road from Kado Village to Dei-Dei was also rehabilitated. Today, by God’s grace, that promise is being fulfilled.”

He explained that the project was awarded to Lubrik Construction Company, the same firm that successfully executed the Saburi roads project, selected for their “quality work and technical excellence.”

He praised the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, for his steadfast advocacy and said, “Chairman Maikalangu exemplifies true representation—someone who understands and relentlessly pursues the needs of his people. Such leadership deserves unwavering support to ensure continuity.”

In a candid warning to the public, Wike urged residents not to be misled by politicians who “failed to deliver when they had the chance.” He declared, “We gave them the first chance; they failed. We gave them a second chance; they failed again. Granting them a third chance would only bring destruction. This administration is different—we make promises and keep them.”

Highlighting the scale of ongoing projects, Wike announced, “The FCT Administration has scheduled 27 project flag-offs across Abuja within a short span—a development record never before witnessed. These tangible projects manifest President Tinubu’s deep commitment to progress.”

He further urged the contractor to prioritise local content by employing youths and residents of host communities to foster economic benefits during the road construction phase.

Adding to the celebratory tone, FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, extended gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering backing of infrastructure renewal that directly impacts citizens. She remarked, “The Old Keffi Road is a lifeline, serving thousands of commuters daily. It links communities, reduces travel time, enhances road safety, and energizes socio-economic activities along this critical corridor.”