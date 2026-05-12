From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike on Tuesday delivered a fiery rebuke to Nigeria’s professional associations, charging them to swap endless government criticism for concrete projects that uplift their members instead of chasing television fame.

He spoke when he hosted a Body of Benchers delegation led by Chairman Albert Akpomudje at his Life Camp residence in Abuja, where he challenged leaders to build lasting legacies. “What is leadership all about? At the end of your tenure, what will you say is your legacy?” he asked.

“You cannot occupy a position and all you do is criticise government every day. People will ask you: while you had the opportunity, what did you do for your profession?”

Wike praised past Body of Benchers chairmen for securing upgrades, spotlighting the nearing completion of their annex building — set for handover in June — and a 98 per cent completed access road linking the Nigerian Law School and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Academy. He immediately approved a new road to the annex, ordering FCT officials to assess and integrate it.

Dismissing “destructive criticism”, Wike championed partnerships over potshots. “Constructive criticism is good, but not the kind where nobody sees anything good in what government is doing,” he said.

He slammed what he described as hypocrisy over judges’ housing: “If government provides accommodation for judges, people say they are compromised. But when the NBA goes about seeking support from government, nobody talks about compromise.”

Professional heads, he insisted, must prioritise gaps and gains. “If you are president of an association and all you do is attend television programmes to criticise government, that is not enough. What did you attract for your members? What did you improve?” Wike queried.

Wike hailed the visitors as exemplars. “You are not the first chairman of the Body of Benchers, but you came with requests that will improve the institution and open up the area for everybody. That is leadership,” he affirmed.

Earlier, Chairman Akpomudje hailed the FCT’s transformation. “Roads are being constructed and upgraded daily both in the city centre and rural areas. Indeed, this is what governance should be,” he enthused, thanking Wike for the annex, fire station and roads.

He stressed that inter-arm collaboration is essential for boosting democracy and access to justice.