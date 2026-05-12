Why we visited Uyo teaching hospital – EFCC

12 May 2026 6:33 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
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Why we visited Uyo teaching hospital – EFCC
Enugu State

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Tuesday, May 12, visit by operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was informed by the need to authenticate a medical report presented by a suspect under remand before Justice M.A. Onyetunu of the Federal High Court, Uyo, for allegedly defrauding multiple microfinance banks, including the University of Uyo Microfinance Bank.

According to EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale, the suspect had presented a medical report which required authentication by the UUTH management.

“The Commission wrote two different letters, dated March 11, 2026 and April 20, 2026, to the hospital management to this effect without receiving any response.

“The Investigating Officer handling the matter took the further step of visiting the hospital to enquire about the status of the request. Still, no response.

“As a last resort, operatives of the Commission visited the Chief Medical Director of the hospital on Tuesday to make further enquiries, only to be locked in with a false alarm and subjected to unprovoked attack by misguided staff of the facility who pelted them with stones and other dangerous objects,” he narrated.

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He added that, while within the hospital, the CMD reportedly directed that the gates of the facility be shut, making it impossible for any lawful enquiry to be made.

“Police authorities in Akwa Ibom State advised the CMD to open the hospital gates to enable the operatives to exit the premises peacefully, but the entreaties were turned down.

In spite of the hostility and provocation, he said, there was no breakdown of law and order, as the operatives exercised restraint and professionally made their way out of the hospital premises without disrupting its activities.

“Enquiries bordering on operational engagements of the Commission are lawful.

“It is therefore necessary to remind the public and corporate bodies that they are obligated to cooperate with the agency in such circumstances.

“Contrary action could be deemed as obstruction, which is criminal with attendant legal consequences,” the commission warned.

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