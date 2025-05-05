The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed why its operatives apprehended social media personality Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

VeryDarkMan was arrested on Friday after he visited one of the GTBank branches in Abuja to complain about an alleged deduction from his mother’s account.

Following his arrest, members of the public, netizens, and prominent Nigerians have called for his release, with VeryDarkMan becoming a trending topic on social media.

Speaking on why VeryDarkMan was arrested, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale disclosed that it was due to multiple petitions against him.

In a chat with BBC News Pidgin on Monday, Oyewale stated that VeryDarkMan will soon be charged in court.

“We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners.

“We will release him when he meets the bail conditions, and we will take the case to court as soon as possible. We are law-abiding,” he said.