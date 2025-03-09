From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A People’s Democratic Party women leader, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has called on the Senate to urgently reconsider the six-month suspension imposed on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, saying her suspension is a setback to democracy and gender inclusion in the country.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja over the weekend, Princess Grace Adejoh, who was a former governorship aspirant, said the feud between the Senate President and Natasha should not be allowed to degenerate to the extent of putting the Nigerian Senate into public opprobrium.

The statement reads:

“For days, my heart has been heavy with endless agitation; the unfolding developments in the Senate continue to trouble me like a recurring nightmare. Once again, my beloved country is in the news for the wrong reasons—our hallowed legislative chamber caught in controversy. Even more distressing is that one of our finest political daughters, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, finds herself at the centre of this storm.

“As a woman, a fellow Kogite, and a member of the same political party, my heart bleeds. The remarkable progress we celebrated with her emergence in the Senate now seems to be crumbling overnight. This is not just a setback for her; it is a setback for our democracy, gender inclusion, and national development.

“Before I go further, let me state unequivocally that, despite our status among Nigeria’s states, Kogi has always presented some of our nation’s finest leaders, who have contributed significantly to nation-building. We take pride in them, and we expect that they be valued and supported. If ever they must be corrected, it should be done with fairness and justice. Yes, fairness and justice.

“The ongoing feud between our dear Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, benefits no one—not even those directly involved. It does not benefit the people of Kogi State who gave her their votes and now have to endure six months without her presence in the Senate to air their views. It does not benefit Nigeria. It does not benefit the Senate. The only real winners are bloggers and content creators thriving on controversy.

“But we cannot allow our Senate—our nation’s legislative institution—to be reduced to a mere social media spectacle. This is why every decision must be carefully considered and carried out with the best interests of the nation and the people Natasha represents.

“If we are truly serious about nation-building, women’s empowerment, and fostering inclusive leadership, then the suspension of the iconic senator, who like everyone has her flaws, must be reconsidered with urgency. Her long suspension has dealt a huge blow to women, the people of Kogi, and Nigerians who believe in equity and justice.

“Are there lessons we can learn from this ongoing imbroglio? There are—and the first is the fact that the escalation of this issue has drawn our attention to a deep societal challenge: our failure to separate personal sentiments from democratic principles.

“While we claim to practise a Western-style democracy, we often let cultural biases interfere. Senator Natasha is viewed not just as a federal lawmaker but as a sister, daughter, wife, and mother—roles that, in a male-dominated society, often come with unspoken limitations. There remains an expectation that women should not raise their voices beyond a certain threshold, especially when addressing men.

“To my fellow women, as we navigate this long and arduous journey toward political inclusion, let us recognise an undeniable reality: we are still a minority in governance, and the road ahead requires both resilience and strategy.

“Indeed, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a moment of high provocation, may have broken a valuable rule: ‘in your anger, do not speak.’ This principle, though difficult to uphold in moments of deep frustration, often works like magic. But even the meekest among us can reach a breaking point.

“To the Senate, I implore: great leadership is not defined by power alone but by the ability to rise above conflicts, accommodate differences, and lead with wisdom and love. No truly successful leader has escaped criticism or opposition; what sets them apart is their capacity to absorb pressure and respond with grace.

“Let not pride take hold, for history has shown us where pride leads—to downfall.

“I therefore plead with the Senate to reconsider its decision and reinstate our sister without delay. To the two ‘warring’ Senators, I urge restraint. Let us not tear each other apart or wash our dirty linen in public. Instead, let us embrace peace, put Nigeria first, and honour the bonds of leadership and friendship that we share. Long live our beloved country, Nigeria.”