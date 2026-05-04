Why Obi, Kwankwaso left ADC

• 2 former presidents behind move

• Ex- Anambra gov cites toxic political environment, internal crisis for exiting party

By Chinelo Obogo and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

More details have emerged on why former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso left the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Daily Sun learnt that Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election had on several occasions during coalition meetings pushed for the ADC to zone its presidential ticket to the South. This position was also supported by those in the camp of former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi. At different fora, Amaechi had been quoted as saying that he would not be able to sell a northern candidacy to the South.

Kwankwaso, who had flown the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag in 2023, recently joined the ADC and had agreed to serve as running mate to Obi. However, Daily Sun learnt that among those in the coalition, the chairman of the ADC and former Senate president, Senator David Mark and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, were not in support of zoning the ticket to the South.

Daily Sun also learnt that two former presidents, in addition to the embattled former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are in support of the Obi–Kwankwaso alliance. El-Rufai, it is well known, had firmly backed Obi’s emergence.

Atiku’s camp, on the other hand, had firmly rejected the zoning of the ticket to the South. They were initially pushing for Obi to drop his presidential ambition and run as Atiku’s running mate for a second time, but he staunchly refused and insisted that he would be on the ballot in 2027. When Atiku saw that Obi was resolute about contesting, he turned to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who sources say may be open to running as the former vice president’s running mate.

Beyond these internal disagreements, ADC’s ongoing court case added uncertainty as nobody could predict which way the ruling would go. The Supreme Court had initially ordered that the status quo be maintained, meaning David Mark’s leadership would remain in place, while the matter was referred back to the Federal High Court. Those in Obi’s camp grew anxious, and in light of the new Electoral Act, they felt compelled to act quickly. It had become clear that the party was unlikely to zone the ticket to the South.

Of the key figures in the coalition, Aregbesola and his allies favoured Atiku and were strongly opposed to Obi while El-Rufai and his allies backed Obi. It is also worth noting that Obi had publicly stated he would serve only one term. Under that scenario, the ticket would revert to the North after four years, potentially creating an opening for the likes of Kwankwaso who harbours presidential ambitions and even El-Rufai himself. This led other coalition members to conclude that zoning the ticket to the South would better serve their own long-term interests. Amaechi, too, had at one point said that selling a northern candidate to southern voters would be a very difficult task, suggesting he also favoured a southern ticket with an eye on his own future aspirations.

Coalition remains open to all —Abdullahi

Despite these tensions, the ADC’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, maintained that it remains intact and has not collapsed. Amaechi and others are still involved, so it would be wrong for anyone to say that the coalition has broken down. The ADC, the spokesperson stressed, is open to everyone and the party is not taking sides.

Peter Obi breaks silence

Mr. Obi has cited worsening internal crises, external interference and growing hostility within party structures as reasons for leaving.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, in Abuja, yesterday, Obi described Nigeria’s political environment as increasingly toxic, marked by intimidation, insecurity and persistent scrutiny against individuals committed to sincere public service.

He lamented that institutions established to protect citizens now often work against them, while those pursuing genuine leadership faced pressure publicly and privately.

Clarifying his decision, Obi said his departure from the ADC was not driven by personal grievances with party leaders, including David Mark and Atiku Abubakar.

“Let me state clearly: my decision to leave the ADC is not because our highly respected Chairman, Senator David Mark, treated me badly, nor because my leader and elder brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“It is not as well that any other respected leaders did anything personally wrong to me. I will continue to respect them.”

He maintained that he has respect for both leaders, but cited internal division, legal disputes and the infiltration of destabilising forces within ADC.

According to Obi, the challenges mirror similar crises he previously encountered in the Labour Party, making meaningful political engagement increasingly difficult.

Obi, the presidential candidate of LP in 2023 dumped the party on February 14 this year and thereafter, joined ADC.

He also decried a societal culture where integrity, humility and due process were frequently mistaken for weakness rather than strength.

Obi expressed concern that sincere efforts toward nation-building were being undermined by suspicion, exclusion and political manoeuvres driven more by control.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s progress, stressing that citizens’ welfare remained his overriding priority.

He highlighted insecurity, poverty and displacement as pressing national concerns, insisting that his ambition was not to hold political office, but a just society.

Political drifter -APC

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lampooned Obi over what it described as his continued defection from one party to the other in desperation to contest in next year’s general elections.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described him as a political rolling stone that gathers no moss.

The ruling party lambasted the former Anambra State governor for never willing to remain with one political party to build it, tagging him as “Nigeria’s inconsolable political drifter.”

APC frowned at his jumping from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from the Labour Party (LP) to the opposition coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and now to National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The ruling party attacked Obi for preferring uncontested, unchallenged presidential ticket, wishing him well in his ambition.

“Peter Obi, a political rolling stone that gathers no moss… roaming again in search of a free, uncontested, unchallenged presidential ticket … never willing to remain to build any party … fantasizes to be president on a ticket delivered only a platter of gold… APGA – PDP – LP – ADC on to NDC … fare thee well, Nigeria’s inconsolable political DRIFTER,” the party noted.