By Chinelo Obogo

Media Director, Anioma State creation, Ositadinma Oganah, has said that the push for the creation of Anioma is driven by altruistic reasons.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos this week, Oganah said the Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Prince Ned Nwoko, is passionate and committed to the creation of Anioma and is not doing it for self-serving reasons.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recently held South South and South East Zonal Senate public hearings on the constitution review, held at Uyo, Akwa Ibom and Enugu States, respectively, he said the issue of Anioma State creation was at the centre of the parley.

“Senator Ned Nwoko is genuinely concerned that his Delta North constituency deserves a better place in the present political dispensation, hence he has aligned accordingly with the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration to better the lots of his people.

“He is aware that if created, Anioma State will usher in an all- round human and infrastructural development, open up employment opportunities, boost security, tame marginalisation and promote mutual co-existence.”

The lawyer seeks increased collaboration between Senator Nwoko, the Anioma people on one hand, and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Oganah urged Anioma people, especially the political class, to unite, shun rancour and false narratives being peddled against Senator Nwoko and other champions of the state creation request. He also urged Anioma people to continue to support not only Nwoko, but President Tinubu in their desire for a better Nigeria.

Oganah also faulted the fears raised about the economic viability of the proposed new state, stating it’s laughable for anyone to believe that Anioma State, if created, won’t be viable.

“First, from available records, a large chunk of Anioma land has large quantities of high grade crude oil and gas- Nigeria’s major revenue earner. With these huge crude oil reserves, Anioma State, when created, will be receiving a huge federal allocation as one of leading oil producing states in Nigeria.

“Apart from crude oil, most importantly, Anioma has a preponderance of top notch human capital in all spheres of human endeavours,” he said.