Why Nigerian celebrities stay silent on insecurity – Portable

Controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable, has stated that he cannot protest the country’s insecurity, stating that he is afraid of being arrested if he speaks out against the issue.

The Zazu crooner said this in response to British-Nigerian rapper Skepta’s call for Nigerian celebrities to speak out against the country’s deteriorating economic conditions and rising insecurity.

Portable stated that it is safer for Nigerians in the diaspora to protest the insecurity since the Nigerian government “can’t arrest” them from overseas.

Speaking in a video broadcast, he said, “Skepta, God bless you for remembering and speaking for Nigeria. However, you saying we, Nigerian celebrities, should speak up and demand justice, do you want the Nigerian government to pick us? They will arrest us if we speak up.

“This government is oppressing us. Some of us are still being persecuted over our past remarks. We need help. We need support, not just prayers. Nigerians in diaspora should speak up because Nigerian government can’t arrest them from abroad. Those of us in Nigeria, if we speak, we will be in big trouble. They might even seize our passports if we, celebrities say what we are not supposed to say.

“So, I’m only concerned about how I can make money and better my own life. It is not like celebrities don’t care about Nigeria, but if we speak, they will persecute us. A lot of us are even tired of what is happening in Nigeria. But we can’t speak up. If we were in abroad, it would be safer to speak up.”