Why my rift with Wizkid is for life – Seun Kuti

By Seyi Babalola

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has again spoken about his rift with Wizkid, saying there has been no reconciliation between them.

In a recent interview with Selah Meditate, Seun dismissed claims that their differences had been resolved.

When asked if the issue had been settled, he said, “No, what are you talking about? Please let’s move on, I don’t want to talk about that.”

He added that his stance remains unchanged, stating, “My grudge for Wizkid is on for life because you don’t say things about my dad and think it’s fine. No, there is no coming back from that.”