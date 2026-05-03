Why men shouldn’t marry women who can’t cook – Pastor Adeboye

By Lawrence Agbo

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, commonly known as RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, has advised men not to marry women who cannot cook, saying such marriages could lead to serious problems in the future.

In a video circulating online, Adeboye stressed that cooking and hospitality are important qualities a wife should possess, describing them as part of biblical standards for marriage.

“Don’t marry a girl who cannot cook,” he said.

He added that even if a prophet claimed such a woman was divinely chosen as a wife, men should think carefully before going ahead with the marriage.

“If she can’t cook, even if a prophet says this is your wife, tell him thanks; tell the prophet to keep her,” he said jokingly.

The pastor warned that if a woman lacks both cooking skills and hospitality, the marriage could become difficult.

“Because if she can’t cook, if she can’t be hospitable, you are heading for trouble,” he stated.

Pastor Adeboye also referenced biblical teachings, saying the scripture makes it clear that a wife should be intelligent and hospitable.