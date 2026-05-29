Why I’m scared of marriage – Ice Prince

Nigerian musician Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince, has spoken about his feelings on marriage, stating that it is a step he is afraid to take.

During a podcast interview with media personality Rufai Oseni, the 39-year-old rapper revealed that watching most marriages fail shortly after the couple tie the knot affects how he views marriage.

Ice Prince also discussed the strain of throwing a lavish wedding reception, claiming that some people go so far as to lend money to make such elaborate ceremonies possible.

“These days I get scared of this marriage thing more and more everyday because I see people get married and in less than a year they want out.

“I see the drama people go through to get married, the stress about borrowing money. My friends are constantly reaching out to me to borrow money to get married and I don’t want to be that person,” he stated.

The rapper also stated that he might consider marriage once he turns 40, noting that some of his mentors tied the knot at that age

”I’m hoping that maybe when I am 40. Some of my mentors got married that age – somebody like M.I Abaga got married at that age.

“Maybe when I’m that age I’ll probably be thinking about that. For now I don’t intend to.

“Also I have other goals when I’m 40. I intend to go to school. I really want to go to school so bad and I’d like to run a farm when I’m that age. I don’t intend to be dropping albums when I’m 40,” he added.