Why I joined Peter Obi’s 2023 presidency ticket – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed that his decision to join Peter Obi on the party’s 2023 presidential ticket was motivated largely by sympathy for both Obi and the state of the nation.

Speaking in an interview with Symfoni, Baba-Ahmed said Obi had approached several prominent politicians ahead of the 2023 election, but they declined to run alongside him. According to him, that situation influenced his decision to accept the vice-presidential slot.

He explained that he felt compelled to support Obi after seeing him struggle to secure a running mate, adding that he was also concerned about Nigeria’s political direction at the time.

“I had sympathy for him and for Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed said. “When some major politicians avoided him, I felt somebody needed to step forward. I took it upon myself because I have always seen myself as a volunteer for the sake of Nigeria.”

The former senator, who recently defected from the Labour Party to the Peoples Redemption Party, however stressed that his political future is independent of Obi’s decisions.

“They thought I would continue to follow Peter Obi, but he does not own my politics. He does not own me. I am independent,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also criticised Obi’s decision to leave the Labour Party, arguing that internal party disputes are common across political platforms and should not necessarily lead to defection.

According to him, challenges associated with party leadership exist in virtually every political organisation, noting that politicians should focus on resolving such issues rather than abandoning their platforms.

His remarks come amid shifting political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections, as opposition figures continue to reposition themselves and explore new political platforms.

The comments also offer fresh insight into the formation of the Obi-Datti ticket, one of the most closely watched political partnerships during the 2023 presidential election.