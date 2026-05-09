Why I dumped Neurosurgery for Nollywood -Cynthia Clarke

By Rita Okoye

For many Nigerians, becoming a neurosurgeon is the pinnacle of academic achievement and professional prestige. But for actress and filmmaker, Cynthia Clarke, the white coat was never the final destination.

Though trained and certified as a neurosurgeon, Clarke made the unconventional decision to walk away from medicine and fully embrace her first love – storytelling and performance in Nollywood.

Speaking during a recent podcast interview with Paul Nnadiekwe and Baaj Adebule, the actress opened up on her unusual career path and life as an autistic person.

The light-skinned diva revealed that, despite completing her medical training and specialising in neurosurgery, she never intended to practice medicine.

“I had a neurosurgeon license, but it has expired. Contrary to public belief, I didn’t leave medicine for acting. I just never wanted to practice,” she recalled.

According to her, her original interest was pathology, particularly autopsy work, because it offered a level of analytical detachment she found more suitable to her personality.

“As an autistic person, I struggled with the idea that someone’s life could rest entirely in my hands. I didn’t like the weight of that responsibility. With autopsy work, I could take my time to get the desired results without that pressure. My mother believed I chose pathology because I wasn’t smart enough to study medicine. So I went ahead to study medicine to prove her wrong. I specialised in neurosurgery and eventually left the profession behind,” she said.

Reflecting on her autism, Clarke described the condition not as a limitation, but as a different way of experiencing the world.

“People make it seem like an illness, but I see it as a superpower. It took me a while to realise that other people and I experience the world very differently.”

She added that growing up with autism came with its challenges, including behavioural therapy sessions during childhood and difficulties navigating social interactions.

“I ask random questions and sometimes say things people consider out of place. At times, I unintentionally overshare information. A lot of people think they know me, but honestly, they don’t,” she disclosed.