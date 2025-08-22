By Seyi Babalola

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, has advised all Nigerians to learn combat skills so that they can protect themselves in the event of danger.

General Musa made this known on Thursday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He likened the acquisition of combat skills to driving, swimming, and other essential survival skills.

When asked whether he would advise Nigerians to learn combat skills for self-defence, General Musa said, “That one should be taken as learning driving, learning how to swim. Whether we have war or not, it is a survival instinct.

“In Europe, swimming is compulsory; [so is] learning and teaching about security because you have to learn what security is.”

According to him, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, should train Nigerian graduates in unarmed combat skills for day-to-day survival against dark-hearted men.

The defence chief further explained that security is the responsibility of all Nigerians, even as he urged citizens to remain situationally aware of their surroundings to identify strange and suspicious individuals.