Why Adeboye can’t lead protest at 84 – Bamiloye

Prominent Christian filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye said those expecting Pastor Enoch Adeboye to lead a protest over insecurity in the nation at 84 were being unfair to the senior cleric.

The founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries stated this in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had in a November 2025 video that recently resurfaced asked President Bola Tinubu to give security chiefs a 90-day ultimatum to eliminate terrorists or resign from office.

The video sparked diverse reactions on social media, with many netizens accusing Adeboye of being pro-government and discouraging planned protests against insecurity.

Defending Adeboye, Bamiloye accused bloggers and critics of misrepresenting the cleric’s comments.

“This is what he said: many bloggers saw this, but they would misproject it. But he spoke against the evils,” he said.

He noted that an octogenarian like Adeboye could not be expected to spearhead protests given his age and spiritual calling.

He said, “And for all those who are expecting an 84-year-old man, servant of God, to lead a protest against a government, this does not make sense by virtue of his age and by the mandate of his calling.”

Bamiloye also clarified that an often-referenced 2020 prayer walk embarked upon by Adeboye was not a personal agenda but an initiative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

“And for all those who said he led a protest, it was the instruction of CAN and PFN for every church to stage a protest against insecurity in the nation, and he complied and led his denomination too, just as some other churches did,” he said.

Bamiloye explained that many have misconstrued the role of the church in society.

“Our major responsibility as the Church of God is to continually pray for the peace of our nation and the intervention of God in the government,” he stated.