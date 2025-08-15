By Chinenye Anuforo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a policy recommendation for spatial repellents as an innovative solution to combat diseases like malaria, a milestone that comes after more than a decade of work by SC Johnson.

Malaria kills more than 600,000 people every year. Spatial repellents are a new type of vector control tool that release an active ingredient to repel mosquitoes from a space, reducing bites and lowering the risk of disease. They are lightweight, low-cost, long-lasting, and simple to use — and now, for the first time in 25 years, the WHO has added this kind of product to its list of recommended malaria prevention tools.

SC Johnson has been at the forefront of developing and distributing spatial repellents such as SC Johnson Guardian and SC Johnson Mosquito Shield, both now officially recognized by the WHO. The products are provided at no profit to the company and are already helping protect communities in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions, in partnership with organizations like The MENTOR Initiative, Society for Family Health Rwanda, and United to Beat Malaria.

“This important milestone comes after more than 10 years of effort and over $100 million invested in research, testing, production, and distribution. From the start, this has been a not-for-profit initiative driven by our commitment to combat diseases that threaten hundreds of millions of people. The dedication of our teams worldwide has made this possible, and the impact we have had so far is just the beginning”, said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson.

The WHO’s decision comes alongside its prequalification listing for both Guardian and Mosquito Shield, confirming their safety, quality, and effectiveness and paving the way for them to be procured by governments and health agencies worldwide. Clinical trials in Indonesia, Peru, and Kenya have shown that spatial repellents can reduce the risk of disease transmission by up to 33%, with Guardian offering protection for as long as a year.

Earlier this year, SC Johnson opened two high-speed manufacturing lines in Nairobi, Kenya, capable of producing 20 million units annually. Another line in Pilar, Argentina, is set to open early next year, doubling production and expanding reach to protect 20 million more people.

Richard Allan, CEO of The MENTOR Initiative, called the products a breakthrough: “These are the first tools I’ve seen in 36 years that truly fit the way people live. They could be a game changer.”

Since 2013, SC Johnson has reached over 110 million people through public health programs, education, and life-saving repellents and with the WHO’s endorsement, the company aims to protect millions more.