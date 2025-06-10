From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Tuesday lamented that Nigerians have been turned into refugees in their own country.

Obi made the remarks during the presentation of the book titled, “Obi, the Political Change Agent” in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians must rise and change the current political system, adding that the current structure does not care about the people.

The former Anambra State governor highlighted the sufferings faced by Nigerians, as he listed issues troubling the country, including insecurity, poverty, theft, and lack of accountability by public officials, among others.

He urged collective efforts to dismantle the proceeds of ill-gotten wealth, insisting that “any country where those in government are richer than business people is an unproductive country. A very simple definition of production is value.”

He said the current system is totally unproductive, adding that the country has raised “Nigerian masters” who have destroyed rail lines and other infrastructures built by the colonial masters.

Obi further explained that to rebuild the country, Nigerians must make sacrifices, as he disclosed that the Obidient movement would look for genuine people who are willing to fix the country at all levels.

His remarks may not be unconnected to the activities of some federal lawmakers originally elected on the Labour Party platform but who have been criticized for allegedly abandoning their core opposition functions.

Meanwhile, the 2023 LP flag bearer, while calling for transparency in the upcoming 2027 poll, cautioned against attempts to truncate the process.

He stressed, “We will make the election count. And those who don’t want it to count, we’ll count them.”

Speaking earlier in a welcome remark, National coordinator of Obidient Movement Dr Tanko Yunusa, stated that the movement for the 2927 election has grown from a quest to change the old order of the negative Nigerian landscape to one of the biggest social-ideological movements in Africa and the world.

Tanko informed that Obedient movement is not a political organization or an election regularization scheme; but simply a movement that focuses on rejigging governance, realignment by pointing its direction to the people, and espousing the dividends of a democracy for, to, and by the people.

“Our beloved nation, Nigeria, stands at a crossroads. The old ways have failed us, and the status quo is no longer tenable, yet amidst the challenges, we find opportunities for growth, innovation, and progress. “The Obidient Movement, led by our champion of change, Mr Peter Obi, embodies this spirit of transformation.

“The Obidient Movement is more than just a political phenomenon; it represents a shift in the narrative, a call to action, and a demand for a better future. It is a testament to the power of collective action, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unwavering desire for a brighter tomorrow.

“As we embark on this intellectual journey, we will explore the themes of resilience and the unyielding desire for a better Nigeria. We shall examine the role of leadership, the power of collective action, and the imperative of embracing a new vision for our nation’s future. We will discuss the challenges we faced, the opportunities we have, and the strategies we must employ to build a Nigeria that is just, equitable, and prosperous for all”.

The National Coordinator insisted that the inevitability of a new Nigeria is not just a dream; it is a necessity. “We owe it to ourselves, our children, and future generations to ensure that our nation is a place where everyone can thrive, where everyone can live with dignity, and where everyone can reach their full potential.

“As we celebrate our principal, Mr. Peter Obi, it is pertinent that we bear in mind that this auspicious gathering today is far more than just the presentation of a book”.

He said that the Movement can boast of 28 states with 7 outstanding states soon to be announced, with 540 LGAs out of 774, with 234 to be completed.

In a remark, the Acting Chairman of LP, Senator Nenadi Usman, highlighted that in every generation, there arises a voice that does not merely echo the frustrations of the people but dares to chart a new path for them.