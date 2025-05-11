The abuse of the Cybersecurity Act has continued to attract condemnation in Nigeria. Recently, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) decried this state of affairs.

According to the groups, government uses the Act to intimidate and harass journalists, activists, critics and other Nigerians peacefully expressing their views online. In a recent joint statement to mark the World Press Freedom Day, the two groups urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to scrap the Act and stop using it to intimidate and harass journalists.

This 2015 law was amended in February 2024, with some updates on Article 24. Despite this, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported recently that at least, eight Nigerian journalists have been arrested, prosecuted, or detained under the cybercrime law since the amendment. The new provisions contain some vague wording which authorities latch onto to detain and prosecute investigative journalists.

“The use of Cybercrimes Act to lock up people peacefully expressing their views sends a chilling message to Nigerians that rights won’t get priority under the Tinubu administration,” SERAP and NGE said. It noted that the suppression of the press in recent times ranged from extrajudicial to unlawful detentions, disappearances, malicious prosecutions and wrongful use of legislation and law enforcement.

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) Press Attack Tracker indicated that there were 110 verified attacks in 2024. Among the victims were the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Globalupfront Newspapers, Mr. Madu Onuorah; the erstwhile Editor of FirstNews online, Mr. Segun Olatunji; and a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Mr. Daniel Ojukwu.

According to the International Press Centre (IPC), a total of 150 press freedom violations and attacks against journalists occurred in Nigeria between 2016 and 2020. The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned some radio and television stations like Channels Television, DAAR Communications Plc, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, among others, for airing what appeared offensive to government.

In a report last year, the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) said security agencies, including the police, military, and intelligence services were responsible for the highest number of attacks against journalists in 2024. According to the group, out of a total of 69 attacks recorded against journalists between January 1 and October 31, 2024, security agencies were responsible for 45 of them.

These attacks revolved around assault and battery, arbitrary arrests and detention, raids on homes/offices of journalists, threat to life, harassment, abductions/kidnapping, obstructing journalists from doing their jobs, among others.

In the 2025 World Press Freedom Index released by RSF, Nigeria reportedly dropped 10 spots to 122nd position out of 180, with a score of 46.81. In 2024, Nigeria ranked 112 out of 180, with a score of 51.03.

According to RSF, this drop is as a result of the concentration of media ownership in the hands of a few private groups close to those in power and individuals with political interests. This scenario, it notes, compromises editorial independence.

The RSF described Nigeria as “one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists, who are regularly monitored, attacked and arbitrarily arrested.” It cited the August 2024 arrest and assault of about 30 journalists covering social protests that shook the country as a typical example.

Undoubtedly, the Cybersecurity Act undermines press freedom as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. It is draconian and negates the job of journalists. Certain provisions of the Act conflict with sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), Article 19 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. It is also dangerous to democracy.

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) said this much on this year’s World Press Freedom Day. The group seeks renewed commitment to press freedom and the protection of journalists. In a statement, IPI Nigeria noted that an independent and vibrant media was critical to the development of a better society. It urged employers to provide fair remuneration, saying unpaid salaries and poor pay threatened press freedom.

It is pertinent to note that there are many laws to address defamation, libel and malicious reportage. Besides, the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) and some other strategic media players established a nine-member board of the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC) also known as the National Ombudsman in 2023. Aggrieved parties have the option of approaching this body for adjudication.

The Federal Government should adhere to the March 25, 2022 ruling of the ECOWAS Court of Justice which described section 24 of the Cybercrime Act as vague, arbitrary and repressive. It ordered the FG to amend the section in accordance with Nigeria’s obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

In line with this judgement, the National Assembly should review the Act, together with other obnoxious laws like the Criminal Code Act and criminal defamation laws. This is with a view to removing all vague and repressive clauses inherent in them.

We call on the FG and the political class to refrain from self-help and abuse of the Cybersecurity Act. All pending charges against journalists, critics and bloggers should be dropped forthwith.