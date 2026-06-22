We did not sell forms to Kwankwaso — PRP

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has said that it did not sell 69 nomination forms to former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as alleged by some unknown political actors.

The party insisted that all its nomination forms had been secured and filled by its members, adding that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was not a member of the party and was therefore in no position to buy or buy out its nomination forms, as alleged.

Speaking to the media on Monday, PRP State Secretary Musa Maigari said, “As it stands, all positions in PRP have been filled. Primary elections are over, and every political party has concluded its primaries.”

He further stated that the person behind the allegation has no link to the PRP. “The man who raised these allegations is not even our member. It is laughable at this time, when primaries are over, someone is talking about primaries or nomination forms.”

He insisted that there was no record of any form of transaction at the party between the PRP and Kwankwaso or his representatives.

Maigari also noted that the claim appears ill-timed, coming after the PRP concluded its primary elections and moved forward.

He urged members of the public to disregard the “baseless rumours” and rely only on information from the party’s official channels.