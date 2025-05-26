From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has said that he is working with all Niger Delta stakeholders to deepen the implementation of the programme’s objectives for the region.

Speaking when a delegation of the Coalition of Ndokwa Project paid him a courtesy visit at the PAP headquarters in Abuja, Otuaro said that part of his reforms was to reinvigorate the programme and also accommodate more stakeholders.

A statement from the Special Assistant Media to the Administrator, Igoniko Oduma quoted Otuaro as declaring that the Ndokwa people are a significant part of the Niger Delta, and they are also beneficiaries of the programme’s scholarship scheme and vocational training initiatives, as well as employment in the PAP.

Otuaro said his policy of inclusivity was driving his expansion plans for the scholarship scheme, while many of the region’s women would also benefit from an empowerment programme that would be rolled out soon.

He said these were in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu for sustainable peace, stability and socio-economic growth in the Niger Delta.

“When I came on board, I carried out reforms, and my idea is to turn around the programme and ensure that I accommodate more stakeholders. That is why in the past one year since I came in, whatever we are doing, we are doing it across the board.

“Things that are within my mandate to do, I do them without having to make noise about them. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has given me a mandate, and all we are doing through education and vocational training is part of his Renewed Hope Agenda for the Niger Delta.

“We have a good number of Ndokwa youths who are beneficiaries of our onshore and offshore scholarships. We also have some Ndokwa people working here. I know that the programme is everybody’s programme, and I have to be fair. It is a good thing to receive you people from Delta North, seeing red cap chiefs like you. I am happy to host you. I will not disappoint you.”

Earlier, the leader of the Coalition of Ndokwa Project, High Chief Dennis Okoh, had commended Otuaro for the giant strides the PAP under his leadership had recorded.

He appealed to the PAP administrator to ensure that more Ndokwa people were integrated into the programme’s scholarship and vocational training scheme because the area was also a host to vast oil and gas deposits.

The delegation passed a vote of confidence in Otuaro and urged him to not relent in his efforts to enlist the participation of more Niger Delta stakeholders to achieve the goals of the programme.