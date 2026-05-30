The Itsekiri Congress UK (ICUK) has rejected the proposed ward, polling unit and constituency delineation exercise for the Warri Federal Constituency, describing it as a continuation of what it termed a previously flawed process.

In an open letter dated May 21, 2026, and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the group alleged that the latest document presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at a stakeholders’ meeting in Asaba on May 20 was substantially similar to an earlier proposal that had been widely criticised.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Chairman of INEC, the Inspector General of Police, and the National Security Adviser.

Signed by ICUK President, Sunny Oritsegbubemi Okuku and Public Relations Officer Norris Orighoye, the letter stated that concerns previously raised by members of the Itsekiri community were not adequately addressed in the revised proposal. ICUK alleged that the delineation draft relied on disputed population estimates and inconsistent geographic mapping, claiming that some polling units were placed in areas such as swamps, forests, and riverine locations, while established communities were merged into disproportionately large wards.

The organisation further argued that independent geographic assessments reportedly indicated anomalies in several coordinates, which it said did not correspond with known settlements within the Warri Federal Constituency.

According to ICUK, the continued use of what it described as unreliable data could heighten tensions and undermine public confidence in the delineation process.

The group also accused INEC of overstepping its constitutional mandate, alleging that the commission had attempted to alter local government boundaries and modify historically recognised community names.

It cited the alleged renaming of Okerenghigho as “Okerenkoko,” describing it as inconsistent with what it said were existing judicial determinations. ICUK maintained that INEC’s constitutional role is limited to conducting elections and does not extend to boundary adjustments or reinterpretation of court-established community identities.

The organisation called for an investigation into an alleged attack on Itsekiri youths who reportedly staged a peaceful protest at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, claiming they were assaulted by suspected thugs during the demonstration. The group urged security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible for the alleged violence.