By Seyi Babalola

Former Super Falcons striker, Stella Mbachu, believes the team have the potential to win a record-extending 10th championship in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Justine Madugu’s team, alongside holders South Africa, hosts Morocco, Zambia, and Ghana, are the favourites to win the tournament.

The Super Falcons demonstrated their readiness for the competition by defeating Ghana’s Black Queens 3-1 in a friendly match on Sunday.

They held Portugal to a 0-0 draw in Lisbon in their previous friendly.

Mbachu is now backing the team to go all the way in Morocco.

“The Super Falcons will win every game at the WAFCON. They will not lose any game all in the tournament, you will see. They will come home with the trophy,” she told Brila FM.

Nigeria will face Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria in Group B at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

The West Africans will open their campaign against Tunisia in Casablanca on Sunday.