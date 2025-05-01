From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Sir Marc Wabara, a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership and the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

In a statement, Wabara described the SEDC as a historic step towards addressing the South East’s long-standing needs, providing essential reconstruction and rehabilitation for a region that has faced significant deprivation for decades.

Wabara also praised Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, particularly the courageous decision to remove the fuel subsidy.

While acknowledging the short-term challenges Nigerians face, he emphasised that reinvesting the financial gains into critical economic sectors is vital for sustainable medium- and long-term development.

He noted the recent defections of influential politicians from opposition parties to the APC as evidence of widespread support for Tinubu’s policies and leadership.

“President Tinubu, under his Renewed Hope Agenda, is focused on Nigeria’s future and prosperity,” Wabara stated, noting Tinubu’s commitment to elevating Nigeria’s economic standing globally.