By Lawrence Agbo

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Ben Nwoye, has said allegations of vote buying made after elections must be supported with credible evidence and reported to the appropriate security agencies.

Nwoye said it had become common for some politicians to reject election outcomes and make accusations after losing at the polls.

According to him, not every candidate who contests an election finds it easy to accept defeat, leading some to take their complaints to the streets and media platforms.

“Many of those who contested, though not all, take to the streets and the airwaves after losing elections,” he said.

“They begin to make accusations and raise claims of vote buying. However, he who alleges must prove.”

The APC chieftain said anyone with genuine evidence of vote buying should formally report the matter to security agencies for investigation instead of making unverified claims in public.

“If there were genuine cases of vote buying, they should have been reported to the security agencies, rather than making unverified allegations simply because of electoral loss,” Nwoye said.

He maintained that electoral complaints should be pursued through lawful channels, stressing that political actors must provide proof when alleging irregularities in an election.