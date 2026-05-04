Visa approval for Nigerians not final – US explains security vetting

By Lawrence Agbo

The United States Mission in Nigeria has clarified that visa approval does not mark the end of security checks, noting that applicants, including Nigerians, remain subject to continuous vetting throughout the entire validity period of their visas.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Monday, the mission explained that the United States maintains an ongoing, multi-layered screening system designed to assess and reassess travellers for security risks even after visas have been issued.

The vetting process, according to the mission, applies to all applicants regardless of visa category or country of origin, and is aimed at ensuring that individuals remain eligible to enter or stay in the United States.

It stated that security screening begins from the moment an application is submitted and continues through the adjudication stage, after approval, and even during the period a visa remains valid.

“All visa applicants, no matter the visa type and where they are located, are continuously vetted,” the statement read.

It further noted that the process includes checks on background information, criminal records, and potential security concerns, which may be reviewed at any time during the visa lifecycle.

“Security vetting runs from the time of each application, through adjudication of the visa, and afterwards during the validity period of every issued visa, to ensure the individual remains eligible to travel to the United States,” the statement read.

The mission stressed that this approach is part of broader efforts by the United States to maintain strict immigration and national security standards.

The clarification serves as a reminder to prospective travellers, particularly Nigerian applicants, that compliance with U.S. immigration rules remains essential long after a visa has been granted.