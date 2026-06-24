Viral video: Oyo abducted schoolchildren, teachers not moved to Kaduna – Police

The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed a video currently circulating on social media alleging that the abducted school children and teachers from Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been moved to Kaduna State via a helicopter.

In a Tuesday statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, the command described the video as misleading and unfounded.

The statement reads, “The command wishes to categorically state that the content of the said video is entirely false, unverified, misleading, and devoid of any factual basis.

“The claim lacks credibility, substance, and the requisite threshold of authenticity expected of information relating to such a sensitive security matter.”

The command informed members of the public that intensive rescue operations remain ongoing.

“The Oyo State Police Command, in close collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, has significantly intensified efforts aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of all abducted victims, their prompt reunification with their families, and the apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for the unfortunate incident,” the statement reads in part.

The command expressed deep concern over the deliberate spread of misinformation and disinformation by certain individuals seeking to undermine public confidence in the ongoing rescue efforts and the sacrifices being made daily by security personnel working tirelessly to secure the release of the victims.

It said such actions were not only irresponsible but also capable of creating unnecessary panic, misleading the public, and obstructing security operations.

The command therefore strongly warned against the dissemination of false, unverified, or malicious information, particularly on matters affecting public safety and national security.

“Individuals or groups found to be originating, promoting, or circulating misleading content intended to cast doubt on the integrity, professionalism, and commitment of security institutions, will be identified and dealt with in accordance with the law,” the command warned.

The command urged residents of Oyo State and the general public to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing security efforts.

“Citizens are encouraged to rely only on information disseminated through official channels and verified sources while refraining from sharing speculative or unconfirmed reports,” the command added.