VIDEO: Shakira announces official 2026 World Cup song with Burna Boy

07 May 2026 6:11 pm WAT

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Burna Boy and Shakira

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira has unveiled the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, a collaborative effort with Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Shakira revealed the song titled ‘Dai Dai’ in a video uploaded on social media on Thursday, boasting a catchy tune and impressive vocal work from both music artists.

In the short clip, Shakira, who also sang the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song ‘Waka Waka’, is seen holding the ball while surrounded by backup dancers.

As expected, she sways and dances rhythmically to the song’s melody, which captures Burna Boy’s vocals blending with hers in an impressive harmony.

Watch the video below:

 

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