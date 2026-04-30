Video evidence exposed truth in Delta police shooting — Kunle Edun

By Lawrence Agbo

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kunle Edun, has said the viral video of a police officer shooting a restrained suspect in Delta State helped expose the truth behind the incident and prevented what could have been a misleading official account.

Reacting on Sunrise Daily to the killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi, who was allegedly shot by a police officer in Effurun after being arrested and tied up, Edun praised the person who recorded the incident, saying the video made it impossible to hide the truth of what happened.

“I commend the person who recorded, because assuming they shot him along the road, nobody would know; we would be hearing different stories,” he said.

He noted that if the suspect had been killed without any video evidence, the public might have been left with conflicting explanations or a completely different narrative.

According to him, the incident highlights the urgent need for stronger police accountability measures, including the use of body cameras by officers and the installation of CCTV systems across police stations.

Edun said such surveillance tools are already standard practice in countries like the United States and could help reduce police brutality and expose misconduct within the Nigerian policing system.

“What if they had shot him dead, but this time around, it wasn’t the case; someone recorded what happened. Police should be wearing body cams as they do in the US, and CCTV should be installed at various police stations because several atrocities are going on,” he added.

The incident has sparked fresh outrage over police brutality in Nigeria, with many Nigerians demanding justice for the victim and stronger reforms within the police force.