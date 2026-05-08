Ven Durojaiye is dead

08 May 2026 7:48 am WAT

Rapheal By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google

Venerable Sunday Akinlolu Durojaiye is dead. He died, Sunday, May 3, 2026, aged 72.

He worked variously as a teacher and principal in Oyo State. He retired in 2005. He was full-time clergy with the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion. He served at various churches in Ibadan, Saki, Igbeti and Gbongan, before retiring in 2024.

He had attended Ebenezer Primary School, Igbo Elero’s Grammar School, Yaba College of Technology and Loughborough University of Technology, United Kingdom.

He is survived by a widow, Olufumilayo, children and grandchildren.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News