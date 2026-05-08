Ven Durojaiye is dead

Venerable Sunday Akinlolu Durojaiye is dead. He died, Sunday, May 3, 2026, aged 72.

He worked variously as a teacher and principal in Oyo State. He retired in 2005. He was full-time clergy with the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion. He served at various churches in Ibadan, Saki, Igbeti and Gbongan, before retiring in 2024.

He had attended Ebenezer Primary School, Igbo Elero’s Grammar School, Yaba College of Technology and Loughborough University of Technology, United Kingdom.

He is survived by a widow, Olufumilayo, children and grandchildren.